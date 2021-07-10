Mary Yvonne (Vonnie) Wilcox
1937 - 2021
A lot of wonderful people have recently asked me, "How are you doing?" And trying to lighten the moment, I've replied, "I'm old and rotten, I was born rotten and grew old." If you don't remember me, then you might remember my husband, Hal, or maybe a couple of our children: Steven, Brett, Robert, Sara, and Kristi.
My full obituary is posted on wwwlindquistmortuary.com.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com