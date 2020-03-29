MATILDA DARLENE SCHELL CARDON

March 6, 1940 ~ March 23, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on March 23, 2020 with dad by her side.
She was born to Wendelin and Theresa Schell on March 6, 1940 in Orrin, North Dakota. Darlene was raised in Orrin until moving to Utah where she met Paul. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and attended Mass faithfully until her health declined. She enjoyed quilting with the West Weber ladies and donating the quilts to charity.
She married John Paul Cardon on May 14, 1960 and together they have four children: Calene and Jim Ingram, Wade and Lisa Cardon, Scott and Shannon Cardon, and Leslie and Kevin Judkins. They made their home in West Warren surrounded by family and friends.
Darlene worked in the school lunch program for several years and was later a homemaker, always helping out with her grandchildren wherever she was needed. She loved spending time with her family, beating us all at cards, gambling in Wendover, quilting and sewing, and watching the hummingbirds out her window. We will miss her deeply.
Paul and Darlene have eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She loved her grandchildren dearly. John and Tenille, Chad and Megan, Bob and Laci, Amee and Jeremy, Kevin, Heather and Jess, Baylie and Zade, and Tyler. Great-grandchildren ^ Tanner, Ava, Landon, Aislynn, Ella, Jake, Noah, Rhett, Wyatt, River, BrookLyn, Brynn, Cole and Kennedy. In addition, she is survived by her siblings; Alberta Black, Eva Brandt, Ramona (Leo) Jundt, and Jr. (Sharon) Schell, in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law, two brothers, four sisters, as well as brothers-in-law. She will be forever in our hearts.
A special thanks to Carol Harley and Bernice Stanhope for visiting mom every week. The family would like to also thank the doctors and nurses at Ogden Regional that were so kind during this difficult time.
A private graveside service will be held at West Warren Cemetery for her immediate family due to the current health and safety restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
