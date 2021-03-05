Matthew Eric Jensen
August 15, 1996 - February 21, 2021
Matthew Eric Jensen, age 24, lost his battle with cancer on February 21, 2021. During his nearly one year ordeal, Matthew fought bravely and well, meeting each challenge and setback with courage and determination. But earthly healing was not to be, and Matthew's loving family surrounded him with comfort and love as he left this life and entered the gates of Heaven to meet his Savior face to face.
Matthew leaves behind his parents Steve and Mary, his sister Emily, and both sets of grandparents; Don and Carol, and Paul and Barb. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who loved him dearly.
A Celebration Of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm at the family home at 1612 Farr Drive, Ogden, UT, with a song performance and balloon release at 6pm.
The Jensen family would like to thank Dr. Joe Mendez and his staff along with the other doctors, nurses and technicians at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their skilled and tireless care of our precious son. We would also like to thank our family, friends and church family for the overwhelming generosity, love and support that has been lavished on us as we journeyed through this difficult trial. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for all of you.