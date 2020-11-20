Matthew McBlaine Thomson
Matthew McBlaine Thomson passed away on November 17th from lingering ailments incident to age. His passing was one week after celebrating his 70th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Clara Nell Shupe Thomson.
Matt was born August 7, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the youngest son of Matthew McBlain Thomson and Lola Emelia Wilhelmina Schwartz. Matt attended school in Salt Lake City. Matt and Clara's mothers worked in the same nursing home facilitating their introductions in 1950. They began dating in July of that year, eventually marrying on November 10, 1950 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on June 9, 1961. Their union was blessed with 6 children: Matthew "Scott" (Julie) Thomson, Evanston, Wyoming; Robert (Bonnie) Thomson, Stoddard, Utah; Daniel (Donna) Thomson, Morgan, Utah; Holly (Chris) Hansen, Croydon, Utah; Heather (Dale) Clark, Preston, Idaho; Clay (Hilary) Thomson, Croydon, Utah. One foster son, Milton Benally, Ogden, Utah.
Survived by his wife Clara and all of their children, 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 1 sister Margaret Hardy of Salt Lake City, Utah. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Albert World and Robert Thomson, 3 sisters, Lola Messerly, Virginia "Mick" Piepgrass and Helen Thomson, 1 grandchild Chanz D. Clark, and 1 great grand child Ryder McBlaine Hansen.
Dad and Mom lived in Croydon for 63 years where they raised their children, all graduating from Morgan High School. Dad drove truck long haul for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his later years he loved wintering in Quartzsite, AZ with Clara and some of his brothers, sisters and children.
Dad leaves a legacy of love, he taught us to be moral, upstanding citizens of our communities, cities, states and country. He was a patriot who loved his country, serving in the US Navy during the end of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Graveside services will be held at the Croydon Cemetery at 11 a.m.
The graveside services will be livestreamed on www.walker-mortuary.com.