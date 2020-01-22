On the evening of January 12, 2020, Matthew Tafoya of Taylor, Utah, passed away at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer. Matt was born in Ogden to Arthur Tafoya and Via Garcia and grew up in Plain City. He graduated from Weber High School class of ^79.
He married Sandy Obray in 1983 and they had three children; Malis, Joe and Christine.
He devoted 35 plus years as a partner/superintendent at Advanced Paving and Construction; where he was still working at the time of his death. Matt was very proud of his accomplishments with the company and loved working there.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, traveling (especially Cabo), goose hunts with "the boys", cooking for friends, working in his garden and in his shop. Out of everyone he met, Matt never met a stranger he couldn't make a life-long friend out of. No matter where you went with Matt, you always ran into someone he knew. He was a great friend to all. He cared deeply for those close to him and would always be ready to help out anyone in need. He had this crazy ability to make you smile and laugh at any given time. Many people thought of him as a big teddy bear. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife. He leaves behind his three children, Malis Calero (Jamil), Joe and Christine; one granddaughter Karma, who loved her papa dearly; his sweet mother; one sister Antoinette; four brothers Lawrence (DeAnne), Shawn, Aaron and Justin (April) and many, many friends.
A celebration of Matt's Life will be held at Advanced Paving and Construction, 1723 West 1350 South, Marriott/Slaterville on Thursday, January 23, 2020, between 4 and 8 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: