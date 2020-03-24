Mauna Loa McEntire Morgan, age 95 passed away March 20, 2020. Mauna is survived by her children: Dauna Morgan Jones, Sallyanne Morgan, Rex M. Morgan, Calvin M. Morgan, Chris A. Morgan (wife Julie). Mauna was preceded in death by her parents James and Sarah McEntire, husband Malcolm B. Morgan, two children Gaylen E. Morgan, Aulene E. Morgan, and nine siblings.
Private family only service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. There will be a family-only viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a live broadcast stream and a delayed video will be available via the Lindquist Mortuary link.
We are very grateful for the many friends, extended families, and health care professionals that have helped her.
