Maureen "Moe" Nichols Knight Howe
July 27, 1958 ~ February 18, 2021
Maureen joined her granddaughter Avery in Heaven on February 18, 2021. She was born in Ogden on July 27, 1958, to Jerry and Beth Nichols. She was the fourth of five children. Maureen grew up in Pleasant View and graduated from Weber High School. Maureen worked for the IRS for most of her adult life where she met a number of her closest friends. She recently retired after 29 years of service. She married her high school sweetheart Kevin Garver on April 9, 1976, and they had a daughter, Nicole. They were later divorced but remained as friends until his death. She married Rich Knight on March 23, 1979 and was later divorced. They had three daughters Tricia, Brittany and Ashley. Maureen loved her daughters with all her heart and was very proud of each one. She married Paul Howe on August 31, 2011 and remained together until her death. They spent 29 years together.
Maureen had the biggest heart and would do anything to help someone in need. It is amazing how many people she knew and how easily she made friends everywhere she went. She loved all creatures, but especially adored her cats. Her family meant everything to her, and she enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sister. She cherished all her time she spent with her children and grandchildren. They were the light of her life.
She is preceded in death by her father Jerry, brother Steven, granddaughter Avery Wong, brothers-in-law Layne Johnson and Ray Howe, and her soul sister-in-law Tyana Knight.
Maureen is survived by her husband Paul Howe, mother Beth Nichols, brothers Verle and Brent (Tracie), sister Shauna Johnson, daughters Nicole (Dee) Nevels, Tricia (Christopher) Ross, Brittany (Paul) Hawkes, Ashley (Michael) Wong, Amber Gross, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her passing is a great loss. She will be missed by all and will forever be in our hearts.
Celebration of her life will be held on Friday. February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. The family has requested those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.