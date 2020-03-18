October 20, 1928 ~ March 14, 2020
Mauria Verlee "Lee" Whittaker Bingham was born October 20, 1928 to Charles and Lucille (Horsley) Whittaker in Rupert, Idaho. She grew up on a beautiful farm there and graduated from Rupert High School.
In November, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, J. Ron Bingham, who was serving as a Petty Officer in the Naval Air Corp during WWII. After the war ended Ron was transferred to Portland, Oregon with the Navy and "Lee"^worked there as well for the U.S. Naval Department. Later they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ron's life long career was with Amalgamated Sugar Company followed by both he and "Lee" graduating as hearing Techs from the University of Utah. "Lee" served 10 years in the Ogden Utah Temple and later she and Ron served LDS Missions in Lima, Peru and Cochabamba, Bolivia.
Over the years they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, Nampa, Idaho, Boise, Idaho, Ogden, Utah and most recently in Pleasant View, Utah. They were married for 73 years and 10 months.
They raised, and are survived by, their four children: Diana Miller (Jim) Walker of Arizona, Dr. Michael (Kathi) Bingham of Bountiful, Utah, Debra Sabey, of Pleasant View, Utah, Sheri (Scott) Beeson of Bossier, Louisiana, 10 beautiful grandchildren and 15 very special great-grand children. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jack Kerbs, her sister, Vernice Gibson; her brother, Kendall Whittaker; a son-in-law, Donald Miller; and granddaughter, Angela Sabey.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: