March 8, 1931 ~ February 5, 2020
Maurine Bingham Floyd passed away in Ogden, UT on February 5, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1931, to Ralph Garner Bingham (father) and Leone Ellison Taylor (mother) in Layton UT.
She moved to Ogden and graduated from Weber High School, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Clifford Lee.
Maurine went on to work as an international flight attendant for T.W.A., followed by Hill AFB, Weber State University in the Admin. Office while she earned her master's degree in English Literature. Maurine had a passion for literature and a love of poetry!
She then took a position with Morton Thiokol as an Executive Assistant, then joined MTC where she met her husband of 30 years, George W. Floyd.
Maurine was a very kind and loving woman, with a tremendous heart full of love for her family, friends, and of course her pets! She will always hold a very special place in the hearts of all those lucky enough to be a part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband George and sister Carolyn Bingham Nelson. She is survived by her two brothers Merlin D. Bingham & Brent L. Bingham, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a Viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to Services at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
