Centerville, UT- Max Grant Staples, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born April 4, 1938, in Ogden, Utah, the eldest son of G. Grant Staples and Erma Shaw Staples. Raised in Eden, Utah, he often insisted, with a smile, that he was from the Garden of Eden.
Throughout childhood, he helped his parents with farm work before and after school each day. After graduating from Weber High School in 1956, he attended Weber College. He then served in the Northern Far East mission, Sapporo, Japan, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1958-1960.
The summer of 1961 changed his life forever when he met his sweetheart Gaye Record while both attended Brigham Young University. They married April 20, 1962, in the Salt Lake Temple, and together, raised five children.
He called himself an old country boy, but Max also excelled academically. He earned degrees in chemical engineering (BSA, Brigham Young University, 1964), and engineering administration (Masters, University, of Utah 1971). He ensured his children had every opportunity to further their own education. He was employed by Phillips 66 for most of his career and retired in June 1999 after 30 years of loyal service.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church positions. His greatest joy was returning to missionary work, with his eternal companion by his side. Max and Gaye served three missions together, one in Salt Lake City welfare square and two in the Boston, Massachusetts mission. Max considered friends from Cape Verde and New Bedford, Massachusetts family.
He was devoted to his faith, family, and friends and loved to serve others. Everyone (especially his grandkids) will remember him for his fun playful sense of humor, compassion, generosity and love of the Lord.
Survived by his wife, Gaye of Centerville, Utah; daughter Cydney (Kevin) Woolley, West Lafayette, Indiana; son Darin G. (Janet) Staples Centerville, Utah; daughter Marla (Michael) Palmer, North Salt Lake, Utah; daughter Lynette (Jim) Helmer, Carlsbad, California, and son Kevin E. (Amy) Staples, Farmington, Utah; a sister Connie (Tay) Merrill, Sandy, Utah, and brother Dee R. (Margo) Staples, Layton. Adored by sixteen grandchildren: Jenica, Brynn, Garett, Joshua, Sage, Mercedes, Megan, Adam, Lauren, Seth, Ethan, Courtney, Zachary, Max, Gage, and Cameron.
Funeral services for Max will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Porter Lane 2nd Ward, 436 West 400 South, Centerville, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday, February 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East, Bountiful, Utah and prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Church. Interment Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Bountiful.
Our family invites you to share a favorite memory of Max by posting on his guest book at: