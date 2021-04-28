Max Jeppson Malan
August 19, 1938-April 21, 2021
North Ogden- Max Jeppson Malan, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father at the age of 82, surrounded by his children, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Max was born in Ogden, Utah, on August 19, 1938, to Lawrence Maxwell Malan and Ellen Edvenia Jeppson. Max was an identical twin to his brother Lee, who became his hero. They enjoyed many childhood adventures together and shared a love for scouting. Max earned his Eagle Scout award at age 13 and was a lifelong Scout. Max graduated from Ogden High School in 1956 where he served as the Student Body Vice President. He attended Weber College for two years where he completed pre-dental courses and participated in leadership positions. After serving in the Swiss-Austrian mission with his brother Lee, Max married his sweetheart, Cleo Esplin, in the Logan Temple on May 19, 1961. Max was often heard saying that their "romance budded from their first meeting at a youth dance in their early teenage years." Their lifelong love story was an example to all who knew them. A glorious heavenly reunion is taking place as Max joins his beautiful eternal companion Cleo, and his eldest son Andre' Max Malan.
Max graduated from USC School of Dentistry with high honors in 1965 and specialized in oral reconstruction and implantology. His dental career included teaching and lecturing locally, nationally, and internationally. Max worked as a dentist for 53 years. He cared deeply for his patients, staff, and the dental profession.
Max's life was spent serving others. He was very involved in the community as a member of the Kiwanis Club and the BSA. He served on the Alumni boards of Weber College and Ogden High School. He was elected president and board member of Weber School District and Foundation. Max was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings, including ward bishop and a member of the WSU stake presidency. He especially loved his long-standing mission prep class, where he shared his deep love for missionary work. Max said, "his life's goal is to become half as good a man as his father, Lawrence, and to be esteemed a friend and a brother to all." His greatest desire was to love and serve his family, his God, and his fellowmen. Max was known for his Malan hugs. If he knew you, he loved you, and openly extended friendship to all he met.
Max had a deep love and appreciation for nature and marveled at God's creations. He loved animals, with a special interest in birds, and found great pleasure observing all manner of wildlife in its natural element. He enjoyed outdoor adventures; horseback riding, fishing, hiking, water and snow skiing were some of his favorites. Max made many treasured memories with Cleo, family members and friends, traveling to places near and far. Some favorite destinations were Lake Powell and the Hawaiian Islands, especially Kauai. Music was a great source of happiness for Max. At a young age, he learned to play the piano and organ. He spent many hours practicing so that he and Lee could play the music at church meetings. Max also loved to sing! He became known for his recognizable and powerful voice, as he sang in church, on the ski lift, in the canyons of Lake Powell, hiking up Malan Heights, singing bedtime songs to his children and grandchildren, around the house at all times of the day, over the phone and sitting at the piano in the family room. Max loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Max is preceded in death by the love of his life, Cleo Esplin Malan, their eldest son Andre' (Maren) Malan, Max's parents Lawrence Maxwell Malan and Ellen Edvenia Jeppson, his siblings Virginia Wilson, Sherner Malan, Maxine Waldron, Grant Malan, and many other family members and friends. Max is survived by his children; Heidi (Ralph) Andersen, David (Dawn) Malan, Laurie (Lance) Albrechtsen, Matthew (Julie) Malan, Joni (Paul) Taylor, Rebekah (Regan) Howell, Mindy (Andrew) Georgi, 46 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, his brother Lee Malan (Becky), his sister Beverly (Burt) Strand, and sister-in-law Carol Simpson.
We will be forever grateful for the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who have compassionately cared for Max through the years of his health challenges and his journey with cancer.
A public viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah on Friday, April 30 from 5-8 p.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held. The service will be streaming live on Saturday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Max's obituary Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be sent to Primary Children's Hospital or Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery. We extend our gratitude to Myers Mortuary for their kind service. The family wishes to thank all who have expressed sympathy, support, and condolences at this time.