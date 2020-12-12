Max L. Haws
1933 ~ 2020
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Max L. Haws passed away in the presence of his family on the evening of December 7th, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren in his home in Kaysville, Utah.
Max was born on the 28th of June, 1933 in Vernal, Utah. He was born to Jesse A. and Lena Eaton Haws. He attended Uintah High School from which he graduated in the spring of 1950. Dad was the 5th of 5 sons and always enjoyed the company of his brothers. We know he is having a great reunion with them. Following high school, Max attended Utah State University. Prior to graduating, Max joined the Army Reserve and served a tour in Europe during the Korean War. When he returned, he worked in the oil fields before finally settling into work at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation as a buyer. Dad met the love of his life, Shirley, at Thiokol in 1959 and they were married on the 17th of September 1960 and sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple. They had three beautiful children, a son Kim, and two daughters, Jodie and Corrie. They settled down in North Ogden, before moving to Stoddard, followed by Kaysville. Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom and Dad faithfully served two missions together in Tallahassee, Florida and Independence, Missouri.
Grandpa loved taking his grandkids camping; this was a trip that everyone looked forward to. If you stopped by the house on certain nights, you could find him playing cards with his friends and family and enjoying his favorite drink, Coke. Dad loved traveling with his friends and seeing different places. We always looked forward to receiving our birthday cards from Dad with his famous bird drawing. Max always had a positive outlook on life and was always quick to give a positive comment and lift others' spirits.
Max is survived by his wife, Shirley Preece Haws, three children, Kim (Natalie) Haws, Jodie (Scott) Jensen, Corrie (Rob) Done, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren (with 1 more on the way in May). He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lena, and four brothers, Austin, Dale, Varl, and Jack.
Funeral services will be held for family and invited friends on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Rock Chapel (25 S. 200 E., Kaysville, Utah). A viewing will be held for family and invited friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment, North Morgan Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Max's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
The family would like to thank Bree, Gwen, and Tupu with Brio Hospice for taking care of Dad in the last few days. We would also like to thank Dr. Holland, Allison Anderson, and Mapu for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Max to the missionary fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com