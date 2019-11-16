Max Lee Archibald

1924 ~ 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and friend Max passed away at the age of 95. In the early (morning) hours on Tuesday November 13, 2019, at Beehive Home in Syracuse, Utah, with his daughter Barbara at his side.
He was born in Burley, Idaho to his parents Hattie Archibald Hodge and Owen Archibald on May 26, 1924. They lived in Fielding and Garland. Max had one older brother Vernal (deceased) and three younger sisters, Lois (deceased), Zenna (deceased) and Gaye (Gary) Miller.
Max graduated from Bear River High School.
Max served honorably in World War ll (Army) Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. He received many honors including the WWll Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was very proud to be an American veteran. The entire family shared in this pride.
On return from the war, Max earned his master's degree in education from Utah State University. He was a member of the USU swim team winning AAU meets in the 50- and 1OO-meters freestyle. ln, his 80s he won medals in the Huntsman World Senior Games swimming against many of the same athletes from college. lt made him happy.
He was Educator for 38 years teaching in Idaho and Utah. He was a principal and teacher at Freemont, Pioneer and Sunset Elementary schools. He received great joy in helping facilitate the growth of young people.
Max was a craftsman. His carpentry skills were exemplary. He built many homes, multi-family and commercial buildings. Perhaps nothing he built showed his skills and desires more than the building his own boat from the frame up and his current home in Sunset.
Max loved the outdoors; boating, hunting, fishing, skiing and traveling. All family members have many fantastic memories of participating in these events. It was a top priority of his to get out and enjoy the world. Max traveled to 5 continents and all over the United States. He had special trips to Africa, Alaska and to the WWll memorial but he loved nowhere more than Utah and the intermountain West.
He was a quiet man with a funny sense of humor and he will be greatly missed.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several positions including; scouting, general secretary of the MIA, Sunday school superintendent, high councilman.
Undoubtedly Max's greatest joy was his family.
Max married his sweetheart Hannah Karma Jensen in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1948. They were married for 70 years. She died November 2, 2018. They raised six children; Maxine (Mike) DeWitt, Clovis, California; Barbara (Richard) Hoskins, West Point; Carol (Craig) Patterson, West Point; Jay (Dana) Archibald, Layton; Mark (Christine) Archibald, Park City; and Paul (Jackie) Archibald, Clinton. He rarely complained and was kind and wonderful to 16 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Beehive Home in Syracuse and Bristol Hospice for their wonderful kindness they showed to Dad. A special thanks to Shelley Gronwald and to all of the home caregivers from Interim HealthCare at his home.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:30 AM at the Clarkston Cemetery 600 N 300 E Clarkston, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary 5856 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Tallyho Dad