August 26, 1940 ~ February 1, 2020
Max Rigby Lewis returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Heritage Park Care Center, where he had been a resident since 2018.
Max was born on August 26, 1940, in Ogden Utah, to Jewel Lowe Rigby and David George Lewis. When Max was eight months old, his father died in an industrial accident. His mother later remarried, to Francis Gilbert Widdison. They made their home in Hooper, where together they had five more children.
Max attended Weber High School and Weber State College. After serving an LDS mission in Germany, he met and married Gail Jones of Rosemary, Alberta. Max and Gail lived in Ogden, Hooper and Ft. McLeod, Alberta Canada, where they raised their three children. She and Max later divorced, and he married Lynn Russell, also from Canada. That marriage also ended in divorce.
Max was a hard worker and an entrepreneur. In addition to a number of other jobs, he ran a successful house cleaning company for a number of years.
Max was known for his mischievous sense of humor He loved to tell jokes and was full of stories, some of which were undoubtedly true. He loved spending time outdoors, especially around the bird refuges near the shores of Great Salt Lake. Max was also fond of animals and was devoted to his many dogs. And he could often be found wearing shorts and his favorite Hawaiian shirt, no matter the weather.
Max is survived by two of his children, four grandchildren, and siblings Perry (Bonnie) Widdison, Jeryl Ann (Lyle) Deppe, Wayne (Andrea) Widdison, Ina (Gordon) James, and Francie Widdison.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hooper South LDS Chapel, 5601 South 6100 West, Hooper. Casual attire -Hawaiian shirts optional.
