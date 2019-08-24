March 24, 1932 ~ August 20, 2019
^"Together Again"
Maximino Perez, Jr. (aka Junie) entered into the eternal presence of God our loving Father, Jesus Christ His only begotten Son and the Holy Spirit on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Max was born on March 24, 1932, to Maximino Perez, Sr. and Antonia Segovia Perez in Los Angeles, California. He attended Garfield High School in East Los Angeles where he lettered in football. He also was a member of the school's jazz ensemble as a drummer. This was also where he would meet the love of his life, Rafaela.
Max enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was trained as a crypto machine technician and left the service with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed in England and traveled all over Europe in service of our country.
He returned to the States and married the love of his life, Rafaela (born Rangel). They settled in Pico Rivera, California, where they grew their family. Max worked for Ford Motor Company, owned his own body shop and at one point owned a bar, The Longhorn.
He was an active member of St. Marianne de Paredes Catholic parish in Pico Rivera, where he was the president of the Holy Name Society for several years. He was instrumental in starting the annual carnival at St. Marianne's. Max had a heart for the youth not only in his parish, but in the neighborhood. He purchased a projector and would show movies to kids on Saturday afternoons as an alternative to getting into trouble with the local gangs. He and Rafie started a bible study for young adults. Max was active in the Cursillo movement and the Charismatic Renewal. He is a man who loved the Lord and his faith. Max was always looking for ways to help others and live the Gospel. This led him to accepting a position as an instructor in an advanced automotive school in Clearfield, Utah. Max moved his family to Roy, Utah, in 1978 where he taught his trade (auto body repair and paint) to under privileged youth; youth who had one last chance to turn their lives around. He touched many lives as an instructor and would bring them into his home to share his love and the love of his family.
Max was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was renowned for his delicious breakfasts that he would provide in the church hall after the Sunday Masses. Cooking for others was one of his greatest joys. He was a master griller and loved to fire up the grill for anyone who was lucky enough to feast on his cooking.
He was a Dad to his two sons and was a father figure to many. He imparted to his sons an example of faith, hope and love. He gave without seeking return. Max was not a perfect man but was an ordinary man who by the grace of God did extraordinary things. His physical presence will be missed, but we rejoice in the fact that he is home with the Lord, his beloved wife and other family members who preceded him in death.
Dad, we hope we can be half the man you were on this earth. We love you.
Max is survived by his sons, Gabriel (Jodi) Perez, Phillip (Kimberly) Perez; his grandchildren, Gabriel, Anthony, Alicia, Robert and Rachael; great-grandchildren, Mateus, Isabella and Eva; nieces, Anna Ferrera, Gloria Weber, Mary Helen; nephews, Carlos Pulido, Rudy Martinez, Jr., Victor Martinez and Vincent Martinez.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rafaela; parents, Maximino Sr. and Antonia Perez; brother Danny Perez; sister Anita Martinez; his grandchild Christopher Perez, brothers-in-law Rudy Martinez, Morris Pulido, Conrad Marquez, Adolph Rodriguez; sisters-in-law Francis Pulido, Lupe Rodriguez, Cruz Marquez and other beloved family and friends.
A viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St., Ogden, UT, on Saturday, August 31st at 9:00 a.m.
