1945 ~ 2020
Maxine Facer Bodily passed away February 5, 2020 in Layton, Utah at the age of 74 after a four year battle with cancer. She was born April 26, 1945 in Malad City, Idaho to Francis Marion Facer and Vila Bell Facer.
Maxine attended Malad High School where she was a member of the Dragonette Drill Team.
After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City where she met her sweetheart, Richard Bodily. They married in the Salt Lake Temple and then settled in Centerville, Utah, to raise their four children.
Maxine was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she loved working in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Woman's organizations.
At age 70, she attended girls camp and loved sharing time with the Young Women and leaders. She worked many years in the banking industry and retired from Associated Food Stores. Maxine loved the outdoors, family road trips, and gardening. She enjoyed being active and even running 5Ks into her 60's.
Maxine fiercely loved her children and grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments by supporting them at ball games, choir concerts, dance recitals, and many other activities. She created a loving home where she instilled an excellent work ethic and responsibility. Maxine was a quiet force; simple, kind, gentle, compassionate, and caring to everyone.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 52 years, her four children Brian (Tiffanie), Layton, Utah; Lori, Kansas City, Missouri; Blake (Jamie), Woods Cross, Utah; Lisa (David "Cleadus") Woodbury, Bountiful, Utah; 10 grandchildren, 1.9 great-grandchildren, sister Sheila Clark and sisters-in-law Barbara, Nancy, and Sandy Facer. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jay, Melvin, and Reed Facer.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Syracuse Jensen Park Ward, 3024 South 1200 West, Syracuse.
Friends may visit family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jason Stinnett and his staff at Utah Cancer Specialists and the many medical professionals for the loving service they provided to Maxine and Richard over the past four years.
"I feel like I've been chewed up by a bear and s#*t over a cliff."^- Maxine Bodily
Condolences may be shared at: