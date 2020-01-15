May 31, 1930 ~ January 13, 2020
Maxine Packham Dickamore, 89, passed away January 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Maxine was born in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Lawrence Reed Packham and Alice Marguerite Packham.
Maxine grew up and attended schools in Ogden, where she graduated from Ogden High School.
On June 14, 1948, she married Walter Allen Dickamore. Later they were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
Together they raised six children, all boys, Gene, Doug, Scott, Ronnie, Brent and Don. They lost a son named David, at birth. Walter passed away on January 26, 2003. The were married for 54 years.
Maxine and Walter loved to go boating together. They spent many of their summers boating at Pine View and Bear Lake, where they loved to fish. The also enjoyed the monthly trip to Wendover, Nevada where Maxine loved to play the slot machines.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She really enjoyed doing temple work. She always tried to love by the gospel teachings throughout her life and instilled those teachings to her sons.
She was a cook for Weber County Schools for 18 years. She and the other cooks became such close friends that they had a club and would meet at each other's houses once a month for a meal and games. She also worked for her brother Jay at the original Ogden Pizzeria.
She was always busy with her craft projects. Crocheting, knitting, quilting and many other craft projects that she loved to make for friends and family. If you don't have one of Maxine's napkin holders, you are missing out. She loved to spend time with family and friends, giving much of herself and her time to do so.
Maxine is survived by her children Scott (Shauna) Dickamore, Brent (Athena) Dickamore; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brother Reed and Dennis Packham; husband Walter Dickamore and sons Gene, Doug, Ronnie, David and Don.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit family at Myers on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, Utah.
Maxine will not forget the tender loving care she received from the CNA's, especially Emily Keyes, while she was a resident of Seasons Assisted Living.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: