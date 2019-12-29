June 9, 1937 ~ December 26, 2019
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Maxine Rae Baker McQueary, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82.
Maxine was born on June 9, 1937 in Pueblo, Colorado to Lucille Baker Heywood and Raymond Max Baker.
As a young child, she and her family moved to Layton, Utah. In Utah, she married and had five children.
She then married the love of her life, Dick McQueary, in 1964. In 1981, the two were sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they accomplished what many can only dream of raising six children, Stanna, Destry, Leslie, Susan, Leisa, Wendy, and many grand children, between Nevada, California, and Utah, the two juggled parenthood and successful careers with grace and love.
Those around Maxine were constantly in awe of her many talents. A brilliant seamstress, cook, writer, singer, and master of the garden. There was nothing mom, or grandma, couldn't do.
She had the most genuine love for animals and rescued dozens throughout her life. Her heart belonged to the mountains and clear blue waters of Lake Tahoe, where Maxine and Dick were blessed to raise their children.
Her contagious humor and laughter lit up the room. A woman who truly glowed, radiating strength, beauty, and intelligence, Maxine exemplified what it means to be a matriarch.
Maxine was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille; father Max; step-father Paul; brother Jimmy; grandchildren Katie, and Max.
She is survived by her beloved husband Dick, their dog Charlie; siblings, Wady and Teressa; children, Stanna (Dee), Destry (Tami), Leslie (Daniel), Susan (Bruce), Leisa, Wendy (Terry); grandchildren, Marquee (Brandon), Kylee, Quade, Nate (Cami), Jon (Amber), Chris (Kristin), Cameron (Katie), Matt, Sara, Jake, Clay (Valerie), Carlie (Gabe), Cole (Whitney), Twila (Jason), Lindsey (Ryan), Destry Jr., Chantell, and 26 great-grandchildren.
The legacy Maxine leaves behind is extraordinary. Not a day will pass that she isn't missed terribly, as she is loved just as much as she loved.
