July 28, 1931 ~ August 26, 2019
On August 26, 2019, Maxine Ruth Hull Poulsen, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Alamo, Nevada surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert Rigby and Grace Evelyn Bailey Hull.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Alamo Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a Visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A second memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 3rd, at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Hooper Chapel, located at 5000 S. 5900 W., Hooper, UT with a visitation from 9:30 ? 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hooper City Cemetery.
