Maxine Smith Green

November 27, 1930 ~ April 20, 2020
Maxine, a resident of Castro Valley, California, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 89 in San Leandro, California. She was surrounded by her family in a room where so many happy occasions were celebrated.
Maxine was born in Burley, Idaho, on November 27, 1930, to Elwin and Ella Smith. She grew up in Clearfield, Utah, with her three sisters, and graduated from Davis High School. She married Jerry Green in 1950, and had one son, Thomas, in 1956.
Maxine and Jerry worked together on many creative pursuits including Ogden's Christmas Village. They owned a clothing store called "The Colony"^in Ogden, Utah, which was awarded best small store in the United States by Seventeen shortly after it opened. They continued the store in San Leandro when they moved to California in 1969.
Maxine was also involved in the Junior League of Ogden, the Soroptimist Club of San Leandro, the Women's Improvement Club of Rio Vista, the LDS Relief Society, and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
At 89 years, she had lived a full life and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her son Tom and his wife Deana; her four grandchildren and their spouses: Elizabeth and Jesse Zanzinger, Aaron and Leslie Green, Sarah and Roland Garrido, and Rachel and James Wadsworth; her ten great- grandchildren: Thomas, Dean, William, Della, Abigail, Jack, Eleanor, Rowan, Henry, and Peter; and her three sisters Norrine (Walton), Laura (Warren), and Trudy (Larkins).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Green, and her parents, Elwin and Ella Smith.
Maxine will be buried at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch in Ogden, Utah. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.