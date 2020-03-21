March 7, 1928 ^ March 10, 2020
Maxine Zaugg Park of Clearfield, Utah passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, age 92. She was born March 7, 1928, in LeGrande, Oregon to Paul and Helen Zaugg.
Her early school years were in Oregon. Her family moved to Utah in 1936 where she attended schools in Davis County and graduated from Davis High School.
She married Clifford "Jay" Park on Senior Sluff Day May 21, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 64 years. They lived in Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, ending up in Utah for most of their marriage, raising 11 children.
In her early years, she played softball, was on the Pro Schola cheer team, and loved ballroom dancing. She loved to sew, crochet (giving blankets as gifts), playing games, camping, and especially loved family get-togethers. She enjoyed watching devotionals and the Hallmark channel. She worked for a fabric store and ZCMI.
Maxine was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loves her Savior and enjoyed reading the scriptures and sharing them with others. She served in many church positions and three local missions which she loved.
She is survived by 10 children: Marlene Poore, Ardell Park, Rodney - deceased (Loretta) Park, Dale (Patty) Park, Brenda (James) Schmitz, Tammy (Bill) Long, Debbie (Steve Carroll - deceased), Denise (Brook) Larson, Sheri (Greg) Furch, Leanne (Wade) Williams, 33 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Eunice Harris, Wendell Zaugg, Virgil Zaugg, Alonzo Zaugg, and Linette Butt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford "Jay" Park, and son Darwin "DJ" Park.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
