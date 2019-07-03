McRae W. Corbridge, was born on September 7, 1925. He is the son of the late Samuel Ray and Ruby Ellen Whitesides Corbridge. He grew up on the family farm located in West Layton. He was one of three children with an older brother, Thayne and an older sister, Afton.
As a young man, just graduated from Davis High School, Mac enlisted in the US Coast Guard. He served during World War II aboard the USS Pocatello. While on leave in Ogden, he met and later married Margie Mayne from Beaver Dam, Utah on July 27, 1945. She then joined him in Seattle, Washington where he was stationed. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Together they were the parents of four children: Kaeleen (John) McCleary; Lewis (Kathy) Corbridge; Kyle (Jackie) Corbridge; and Neil Brian (Tracy) Corbridge, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Their family was one of their greatest joys. In November of 1999, Margie passed away.
After some time alone, Mac met and later married Genevieve Sampson on September 21, 2001. She has been his sweet companion during the last 18 years of his life.
Mac worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Civil Servant for a total of 38 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various positions during his life. Mac loved to travel the world and took his family with him on many of his travels. He was a kind and gentle man who never spoke ill of anyone. His love and humor will be deeply missed!
Mac is preceded in death by his first wife, Margie, a brother, a sister, and one great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, his four children, two step-sons, and many more that loved him and call him Grandpa or PaPa Mac.
We wish to thank those from the AFI Hospice Care and the staff at Pheasant View Care Center for their loving, kind and gentle care they gave so willingly to our husband, father, and grandpa.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: