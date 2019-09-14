Melba Ann Barker Martin, age 64, returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 12, 2019.
Melba was born on June 17, 1955, in Ogden, Utah to Richard Lee Barker and Renee Smith DeBry Barker.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after she was baptized, her parents were called on a church building mission and her family traveled up and down the East Coast as they built church buildings. After their mission was complete, the family settled in Sterling, Virginia where she graduated from Broad Run High School.
On May 30, 1974, she married Dennis LeRoy Martin. They were sealed in the Washington D.C. Temple on July 30, 1975. They started their family with five children born in Virginia then returned to Utah, and added one more. She was honored to have three boys and three girls. Dennis and Melba built their home together in Harrisville, Utah where they have lived 37 years.
In fulfillment of her Patriarchal Blessing, she served children throughout her life. She ran Rainbow Preschool from her home for 32 years. It was a regular occurrence for her to be greeted as "Miss Melba" wherever she went. From the age of 12 and throughout her life, she faithfully served the Lord. She spent 50 years serving in various callings in Primary. Following her example of service, her three sons, one daughter and one granddaughter have served full time missions. Her sincerest desire is that all of her children and grandchildren will continue to faithfully serve the Lord.
She loved to play games, read books with grandchildren, and sew. She was an accomplished hair dresser and loved everything about Christmas and bears, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse; six children: Ann (Brad) Olson, Scott (Fe) Martin, Brian (Becky) Martin, Kristy (Roy) Jones, Laura (Jhun) De La Cruz, Steven (Michelle) Martin; 28 grandchildren; mother, Renee Barker; four brothers and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Barker; a brother, Steven and a granddaughter, Emory Lou.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
