Melba Eleanora Montgomery Colvin

November 24, 1913 ~ July 19, 2019
Our sweet and beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great-great-grandmother returned home July 19, 2019, at the age of 105 ^. She was born November 24, 1913, in Eden, Utah to William A. Montgomery and Laura L. Gould.
She went to school in Eden and graduated from Weber High School. Mom learned to be industrious and good from her parents. She loved her life in Eden. She always had a happy disposition and loved people.
She married Lorenzo "Doc" Colvin on January 7, 1932, in Idaho. Their vows were solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on April 21, 1961. They lived in Eden, California, Ogden, and Roy.
She loved gardening her yard was always a showplace. She always had her hands busy. She loved crocheting, knitting, tatting, netting, quilting, and embroidery. If you stopped by her home you left with a plant start or a doily. New babies got booties or an afghan. She adored her family and we are blessed with many remembrances from her garden and handiwork. She made an altar cloth for the Ogden Temple when it was rededicated and she was 100 years old by then. She wrote the 100 year history of the Eden Ward. It is now on the internet. It took her 3 years riding the bus to Salt Lake City to the Church History Dept. to research it. Throughout the years she made hundreds of booties for the new-born kits for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loves the Savior and his church. She held many positions in the church most of them associated with music. She loved the hymns. She faithfully did her visiting teaching until she was 101. She taught us all how to endure well and let go of the superficial things of life and cling to love and kindness.
She is survived by one sister Detta, two daughters Deneese C. Keoppel (Russell, deceased), M. Lynn Burt (Robert), eight grandchildren, 19 Great-grandchildren, seven great-great- grandchildren with another on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, Sister Velma, son-in-law, a grandson and a great-grandson.
We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Carrie Brown and the wonderful staff at Beehive Homes American Fork and Encompass Hospice, especially her nurses Rachel and Ann. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the North Park Ward, 4250 South 2175 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Interment in the Eden Mountain View Cemetery.
