Melissa Ann Delucia

On January 21st 2021, we lost a wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, caretaker and friend. On Jan 30 we will be able to say our last physical goodbye. 5:00pm to 5:30pm will be reserved for the family. 5:30pm to 7:00pm is open for all to attend. At 6:00pm we will set up the microphone for anyone who wants to share a short memory with all. Services will be held at Premier Mortuary in Roy.

5335 South 1950 West

Roy Ut 84067

Condolences may be shared at: www.premierfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be given to St Jude Children Hospital Melissa always wanted to make donations to them.

