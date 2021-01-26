Melissa Ann Delucia
On January 21st 2021, we lost a wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, caretaker and friend. On Jan 30 we will be able to say our last physical goodbye. 5:00pm to 5:30pm will be reserved for the family. 5:30pm to 7:00pm is open for all to attend. At 6:00pm we will set up the microphone for anyone who wants to share a short memory with all. Services will be held at Premier Mortuary in Roy.
5335 South 1950 West
Roy Ut 84067
Condolences may be shared at: www.premierfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be given to St Jude Children Hospital Melissa always wanted to make donations to them.