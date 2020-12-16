Melvin Bassett Andersen
1929 - 2020
Melvin Bassett Andersen passed away peacefully in his home on December 13, 2020. Mel was born November 6 1929, in Ogden, Utah. He was the oldest of eight children of Alonzo and Margaret Bassett Andersen. He was raised in Brigham City along with his siblings. A 1947 graduate of Box Elder High, he lettered in track, was on the swim team, and played violin in the high school orchestra. He attended Utah State University.
On February 12, 1970, Mel married Patsy Topping in the Logan Temple, and she helped him finish raising his four youngest children. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, including Young Men's President, Counselor in the Bishopric, Scoutmaster, Ward Clerk, and High Priest Group Leader. He also served as a teacher in many of the Church organizations.
Mel was unsurpassed as a draftsman, cartographer, and illustrator for many of the energy and mining companies, and retired from Northwest Pipeline. He also managed a roller-skating rink. He raised cattle, raised and trained horses, and enjoyed taking scout troops packing into the mountains. He enjoyed hunting and/or fishing as often as possible.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Belva and Norm Christensen, sister and brother-in-law Fay and Ralph Jeppson, sister Carol Andersen, brother-in-law Steve Baird, brother Ralph Andersen, a granddaughter and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife, Patsy, and by his children Rev. Jeri Linn, Steven (Karen), Dan (Kaye), Kit (Janet), Teresa Rigby (Mike), and by 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Delpha Baird, Vertis (Sandra) Andersen, Jean (Seth) Jensen, and by sister-in-law Margaret Andersen.
The family is thankful for the help of Summit Hospice, especially Elyse, Danny, Trish, Julie and Amber and Brandon the physical therapist of Home Health Care prior to Hospice.
Private family services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 2nd Ward, 25 S. 200 E., Kaysville, Utah. Visitation for family will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and visitation will be held for family members only. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Mel's obituary.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com