July 14, 1945 ~ May 19, 2020
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Melvin D. Wall passed away at age 74. Melvin was born on July 14, 1945, in Ogden, Utah to John Dean and Thelma (Twitchell) Wall. He grew up in Mountain View, Wyoming and loved to be in the mountains and would help his dad gather timber. On July 27, 1972, he married Karen Bowen and settled in Ogden Utah. They had two daughters, Wendy and Tonya. Melvin and Karen later divorced. On May 13, 1988, he married Linda Elaine Fries. While married to Linda they resided in Mountain View, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Idaho. Linda later passed away in 2015.
Melvin had a passion for woodworking. He would create beautiful pieces of art and share it with many. His work can be found all over the country in pieces that he has shared with others. Melvin also loved the mountains and would often be found rockhounding, fishing, camping and attending the Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous. He also had a huge love of animals and loved watching them in their natural elements. His love of animals also included opening his home to many wonderful pets.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma and his wife, Linda. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy (Damon) Hooker (Utah) and Tonya (Wes) Nilson (Utah), eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, along with his two brothers and one sister, Floyd (Dona) Wall (Texas), Ralph (Bev) Wall (Wyoming), and Jean (Dale) Olsen (Utah).
A Private family gathering will be held at a later day.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Davis North Hospital and Hospice for their exceptional care.
Condolences may be shared at: