Melvin J. Rhees (Jim)

1940 ~ 2019
Melvin Janus Rhees (Jim) passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at a care facility in Clearfield, Utah at the age of 79.
Jim was born on October 21, 1940, in Ogden, Utah the son of Melvin Horace and Vallie Larson Rhees.
He graduated from Weber High and attended Weber State University for 2 years. He left college to work for the US Forest Service, Region 4 office in Ogden. He started as a draftsman and progressed to a cartographer retiring from the Geometronics Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah after 36 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and bowler, like to hunt with his faithful dog, Prince, liked fishing and camping, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle.
He married Linda Mann in Sandy, Utah and moved to Clearfield where they lived with their three children for their entire marriage of 41 years.
He is survived by his wife and children, sons Michael Austin and Marty and daughter Kelly Sue, two brothers, Marvin and Jack, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Ann Phillips.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquis's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the "angels" at Rocky Mountain Care Center who faithfully cared for our loved one, especially the "handsome nurse".
