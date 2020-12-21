September 5, 1939 — December 15, 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Melvin Jack Wright, died peacefully on December 15, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with his wife and daughter present.
He was born on September 5, 1939, in Nephi, Utah to Farrell Dee and Verna May Johnson Wright.
Mel was raised in Nephi Utah. At an early age he worked on the family farm. He loved working side-by-side with his Grandpa Jack. He was active in Future Farmers of America, and he received multiple awards for the Suffolk sheep he raised.
Mel attended Juab County schools. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Utah State University in 1964. He later received his Master's Degree. Mel joined the Army National Guard, serving his country for 26 years.
He and his wife, Gayle were college sweethearts. They were married in Nephi, Utah. Their family was later sealed in the Logan Temple. They raised their family in Pleasant View, Utah until Gayle's passing in 1996.
He met his wife Vera while they were working at T.O. Smith Elementary. Vera brought the joy back into Mel's life. They enjoyed 23 years together.
Mel taught 5th and 6th grade at T.O. Smith Elementary for 33 years. He was the most requested teacher at the school. He was an advocate for the Presidential Fitness Program. He also enjoyed coaching his students in basketball for many years. He spent his summers laying cement and teaching merit badge classes.
He was an avid triathlete. His passions were mountain biking, snow skiing, climbing, boating, water skiing, fishing, golfing, and riding motorcycles at the sand dunes. He also loved traveling to Southern Utah, Hawaii, Yellowstone, and Disneyland. He loved to share these adventures with his family and friends.
Mel loved to read and could often be found with a book in hand up to his last days of life.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held multiple callings, but his favorite calling was repairing the bikes for the missionaries.
He is survived by his wife, Vera; his children, Wendy (Kent) Packer, Butch Wright, Brad (Masako) Wright, Taylor (Derek) McMurdie; his brother, Morris (Judy) Wright, his sister DeeAnn (Cliff) Pay, his sisters-in-law, Carol Furgeson, Connie Harmston, Carole Broadbent, Maureen (Bill) Jackson, Sybil Bumgardner, and brothers-in-law, Gary (Beth) Mecham and Steve Marsh; his grandchildren, Aimee Wright, Karlee (Garrett) Dorman, Kaitlin (Parker) DeYoung, Joe Wright, Jaxton McMurdie, Statton McMurdie, Hearten McMurdie; and great grandchildren, Ava, Thatcher and Zoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gayle; son, TJ Coroles; grandson, Carson James Packer; sister-in-law, Judy Marsh; brothers-in-law, Blaine Furgeson, Doug Harmston, Wayne Hickenlooper, and Bob Bumgardner.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. The interment will be held at Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 N. 400 E., Nephi, Utah.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Davies, South, Graham and Ringel families for their kind care, and a special thank you to Amanda.
The funeral services will be live streamed by going to www.lindquistmotuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Melvin's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.