Melvin Lee Kendell
Melvin Lee Kendell loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend passed away December 30, 2020. He was born May 12, 1953 and was the youngest of six children. He was born, raised and spent the duration of his life living in South Weber, UT. He served a mission in Oakland, California 1972-1974. He married his eternal companion Lorraine Cooney on June 18, 1976 in the Salt Lake City, UT temple. He was a Jack of All Trades and mastered most including wood working, metal fabrication, gardening, etc. He was meticulous and talented in all that he endeavored to do. He passed on a hard working code of ethics to his children. He loved spending time outdoors: fishing, hunting, camping etc. He was an avid baseball player and the envy of his team mates for his ability to play the game left handed. He retired from Hill Field Air Force Base in 2012. After being diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy, a new and unknown condition, in 2010 he graciously and courageously battled the disease until the end.
He is survived by his wife, four children: Rhett (Jocelyn) Kendell, Robert (Jentri) Kendell, Blair (Dannelle) Kendell, Katelyn (Nick) Greenwood and 7 grandchildren he adored. His brother, (Ron Kendell), three older sisters (Leora Casteel, Linda Poll and Jean Condie).
We would like to thank the many care givers from AFI Advanced Home Health Care and all those who expressed love and concern and offered service to us all.
To further the cause of scientific research Melvin chose to donate his body to the University of Utah Medical Center and will be cremated thereafter. Per his request there will be no memorial or funeral services.
We would like to give a special tribute to our beautiful Mother for the time, effort and love she gave to our dear father in helping him not only endure but find comfort, peace and joy until the end.
We will miss you and love you until we meet again.