January 16, 1927 ~ January 31, 2020
Melvin Robert (Mel) Walker, 93, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020.
He was born on January 16, 1927, at the family home in Elm Creek, Nebraska, the first of four children of J. Robert Walker and Blanche Veal Walker. He was raised on a dairy farm, so he learned hard work at an early age. He graduated from Pine Bluffs Wyoming High School in 1945, where he participated in basketball, football, and track, and band.
He met the love of his life, Dona Joy Miller, in Pine Bluffs. They were married on January 9, 1949, at The First United Methodist Church in Ogden, Utah.
Mel served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1945 to 1946. He was employed by the Department of Defense at Hill Air Force Base from August 1947 to October 1950. He transferred to the post office in Ogden, where he worked mostly at the Railway Mail Terminal until he transferred back to Hill AFB in November of 1965. He managed the landing gear for the C-130 aircraft until 1976. He retired as Section Chief in the Services Section of the F-16 on January 1, 1983.
Mel was active in all facets of the Masonic family, locally and throughout the state. He was a member of Unity Lodge #18 F&AM for 64 years. He served as Worshipful Master in 1971 and 2006. He received the Hiram Award from The Grand Lodge of Utah in 1986. He was a member of the Ogden York Rite bodies, Scottish Rite of the Valley of Salt Lake, where he received the 33rd Degree Honorary in 1999, and was a Master of Kadosh. Mel was advisor for the Ogden Chapter of De Molay and was a member of the De Molay Legion of Honor. He was a Past Patron of Miriam Chapter #14, O.E.S. as well as Past Associate Guardian of Job's Daughters, Bethel #14. He was very active in El Kalah Shrine, where he served as Potentate in 1991. He was Past President of The Oriental Band, where he played for 36 years; and was Past President of The Ogden Shrine Club. Mel was an Emeritus Member of The Shriners Hospital for Children, and an Emeritus Member, Endowments, Wills, and Gifts, at Imperial Shrine.
Mel was a past member of the Ogden Elks, HAFB Officers Club, and El Kalah Jesters. He was a board member and Past President of the Masonic Fraternal Home Association. Mel was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1948.
Mel was very proud of his family and did much traveling with Dona to 49 states and 17 foreign countries. He loved telling jokes and being with happy people. He has spent the last several years with his dear companion, Phyllis Combe.
Mel is preceded in death by his wife; Dona, parents, sisters; Carolyn McDowell and Marilyn Sisson, son Gerry, and two grandchildren.
He leaves behind his three sons, Dan (Elaine), Randy, Bruce (Patty), and daughter Diane (Lowell) Minchey, his sister Bonnie Hunter (LaVerne) Red Lodge, MT, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary. 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. and Friday, one hour prior to Service.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary
Interment at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriners Hospital.
Condolences may be left for the family at: