Melvin Ross Bracken
Melvin Ross Bracken was reunited with the love of his life Gloria on July 26, 2021. He was 88 years old. He served in the Korean war. He retired from Hill Air Force Base with 37 years as a civil service employee and went on to drive for Handi-Trans and the Bank of Utah. He enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing with his boys and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Scott (Tara), Shannon West (Curt), Robert (Tammy), sister Thelma Engman (George), 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, son Randy, parents Glen and Ella, brothers Don and Stan, sisters Jean and Lillian, and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, Monday August 2nd at 11am, viewing will be from 10-10:45am.
