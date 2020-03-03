September 24, 1927 ~ February 27, 2020
Mercedes Tapia was born on September 24, 1927 to Nicolas Reyes and Lucia Perales in Cerritos San Louis, Potosi Mexico. She left this world on February 27, 2020, we will forever miss her.
She was a full-time housewife and homemaker, after she raised her children she was employed at Max Factor for three years. She also worked at a local nursing home for a period of time.
Mercedes enjoyed gardening she loved tending to her roses and plants, she had a green thumb and it showed in her home and beautiful yard. She enjoyed her trips to Wendover, always coming home lucky. She loved to travel. She enjoyed sewing and needlework; she loved to cook for her husband and family. She enjoyed gathering and celebrations with her many friends.
She is survived by her children Robert Tapia, Maria Sanchez, Nicolas Tapia, Antonio Tapia, Amparo Adams, Manuel Tapia, Carlos Tapia, Ruby (David) Brain, Mercedes (Steve) Baldwin, and Gerald (Jamie) Tapia. She has 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is survived by five sisters, Santana, Lupe, Concha, Marina, Estella, Carmen, and one brother Chava.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Antonio Tapia and her son George Tapia.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
On behalf of our mother we would like to thank the many friends who supported her.
Condolences may be shared at: