Merlene Singleton Gilbert

August 20, 1935 ~ February 6, 2020
Merlene was born August 20, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Bessie Allen Singleton Cox and Fred Singleton.
She grew up in Ogden City and was raised by her mother. She was very sick as a child and was not expected to have a very long life ahead of her. (Boy....were they wrong about that!)
Merlene graduated from Ogden High School in 1954.
She married Darrell Gilbert in November 1954, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2004. Merlene resided in Slaterville, Utah for 47 years and dearly loved her neighbors.
She enjoyed oil painting and created many beautiful pictures in her lifetime; several of them are displayed in her children's homes. She was always told she could sell her paintings, but she usually refused. She was her own worst critic! Her talented hands were always busy creating crafts, cookies, and other items she shared with others.
Her married years were full of activities with her family like waterskiing and camping. She also enjoyed bridge games with her many friends. Later in life she and Darrell attended many car shows, showing off their '65 Thunderbird.
Merlene is preceded in death by her husband Darrell who passed away in 2006, and brother, Carl Singleton.
She is survived by her son, Douglas (Lynnette) Gilbert; daughter, Susan (Rich Botts) Gilbert; grandchildren, Andrew Gilbert, Heather Young; and brother, Kent Singleton.
We wish to thank the Terrace at Mount Ogden for their loving care and support of our mother for the past 10 years.
A Viewing will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, with a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
