Merlin C. Judkins, 80 of Layton, Utah passed away March 15, 2020 at home in the company of family after a long illness. He and his twin sister, Myrna, were born on September 7, 1939 to Clifford F. Judkins and Lila Call in Ogden, Utah. Myrna passed away at six weeks of age and Merlin was raised as an only child.
Merlin attended schools in Weber County and was a proud graduate of the Weber High class of 1957. During his time at Weber High he was involved in many activities but his main focus was track and field. In 1957 he set a new record when he ran the mile in 4:37.6 which earned him a scholarship to Utah State University. He graduated in 1965 with a B.S. in Marketing and spent his professional life in this area.
He faithfully served a mission to the people of Southern Australia which he enjoyed immensely. He loved the people and culture and spoke fondly of them until his final days. Throughout his life he served in various callings and most recently as a service missionary with his wife Karen.
Merlin was a people person. He maintained lifelong friendships from his time at both Weber High and Utah State. He played golf and enjoyed the chance it gave him to be with people.
He enjoyed bachelor life until he met Karen Bickmore who was also a USU Aggie. They married in 1966 and together they had three children Jennifer, Michael, and Tyler. They are the grandparents of one granddaughter and 10 grandsons who he loved spending time with and they loved their Grandpa Merlin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Viewing services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Due to current health concerns we suggest that you attend either the Thursday night viewing, Friday viewing or the funeral. Thank You.
A private burial with family will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Paradise City Cemetery in Cache Valley.
In lieu of flowers Merlin would want you to call an old friend.
