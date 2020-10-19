Merrill J Beck Oct 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Merrill J BeckMerrill J Beck, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOld Layton landmark on US 89 now a thing of the pastWeber, Davis counties register highest COVID-19 case counts since pandemic's startCOVID-19 outbreak at Roy High School forces closureWeber County launches initiative aimed at bolstering ranks in sheriff's officeHill AFB selected as part of large-scale COVID-19 random testing programShots fired in Ogden intersection, man arrested after fighting policeHospital over capacity in 'unsustainable' coronavirus spikeWeber-Morgan dispatchers star in reality TV show 'Emergency Call'Ogden City considering asking residents for help solving garbage can dilemmaOgden-Ben Lomond football game, at a different venue, will feature 2 electrifying players +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Sunday Drive: 2020 Camary gets some extra mojo from TRD at Toyota 4A playoffs: Ogden deals with Sky View's pressure and gets back to the state semifinals Vickie McCall has been a true 'boots on the ground' supporter of the Air Force Ogden city officials set to discuss major changes on the horizon for East-Central neighborhood Prep football brackets: Ogden to host first playoff game since 1997 — against Ben Lomond Weber State launches social work master's program to address shortages in workforce Remodeled home of Joe McQueen up for sale Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations