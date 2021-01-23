Merry Elizabeth Martin Graham
July 16, 1959 ~ January 11, 2021
Merry Elizabeth Martin Graham (61) passed away January 11, 2021 in her sleep. She was the youngest daughter of June and Thora Martin, born on July 16, 1959.
Merry was an extremely bright and happy child. She grew up riding horses on her family's ranch and learned how to sew and make crafts at home with her mother. She loved to be busy making things for others and was always happy to help those in need.
Merry did well in school and excelled at softball, swimming and diving at Clearfield High School. As a child, she loved to spend time with her father tinkering and fixing things in the garage. Those skills served her well throughout her life as she could fix just about anything and hated to throw things away that could be useful.
She graduated in 1988 from Weber State University with a bachelor's degree in manufacturing engineering. She worked for several companies and then started her own business, Merry Manufacturing where she developed games.
Merry had six children and was so proud of each of their talents. She treasured being a mom and spent a lot of time going on trips to the beach in California, amusement parks, swimming pools, city parks, and playing countless games in the house. Merry loved being the house that all the kids came to play at because she liked to hear the little kids having fun.
She is preceded in death by her parents June and Thora Martin, Sisters- Betty Martin and Margie (Gary) Nelson, brother Gordon (Dell) Martin, grandson Theodore Conway, and partner Richard Jenkins.
Merry is survived by her partner Andy Huffman, her second husband Michael Graham and her first husband Ricky Sparks. She is also survived by her children Molli (Russell) Black, Mindy Jenkins, Tierney Graham, Thomas Graham, Andrew Graham and Dalton Huffman Black, and by her sisters Connie (Mike) Conatser, Lois (Jerry) Ellsworth and brother Dan Martin along with dozens of nieces and nephews and six grandchildren.
