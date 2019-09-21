We come together as family and friends to celebrate the life of Michael Andrew Hohosh, born December 5, 1953, and passed into eternal life on September 17, 2019, and is free from his earthly struggles and pain.
Mike was a kind soul who was calming to be around and a man loved by all who knew him. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Andrew Hohosh and Ona Luella Dickerson. He spent his childhood in Ogden along with his three brothers Harold, James (Debbie) and Raymond (Sonia). As a young boy, he was active in scouting, loved motorcycles and found various ways to earn extra money, including delivering newspapers.
He later moved to the Price area where he met his first wife Karen Fausett (later divorced) and spent many years in the local coal mines as a long wall mechanic. In late 1994, he met his eternal partner Kathleen Parsons Jones. They were married January 18, 1995, adding four children to his five and this completed his family. Their marriage was solemnized January 20, 1996, in the Manti Temple. They later moved to Harrisville. He was a master craftsman sharing his talent and skills to help many, was active in scouting, loved to cook, and was well-known for his beer-bread and scones; in fact, his scones and honey butter were requested and expected at all family gatherings.
His spirit will be missed by many including his wife; his nine children Jocelyn, Linda, Jobby (Christa), Adele (Rich), Andy, Bob (Shannon), Christopher (Maddie), Dalton, and Elizabeth (Jordan); 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers and many friends.
He can now spend his days watching over the ones he left behind and in the sunset with his parents; brother Harold; a granddaughter; uncles; aunts and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23rd at the Harrisville 9th Ward, 435 West Harrisville Road with a viewing prior from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, N. Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: