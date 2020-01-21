Michael Angelo Carranza

July 30, 1980 ~ January 16, 2020
Our Little 39-year old Angel Michael passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Mikey was a miracle from the start when he was born to Polly (Dominguez) Carranza and Ballardo (Sombra) Carranza in Ogden, Utah
Mike is survived by his father, Ballardo (Sombra) Carranza; sister, Josephine (Jr) Perea; brother, Joseph (Joe) Dominguez; nephews, Jeremy (Alessa) Perea and Randy (Mireya) Perea; and six great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly (Dominguez) Carranza; brother, Paul Dominguez; and his grandparents, Onesimo and Ramona Dominguez.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Celebration-of- Life will be from 6 to 7 p.m. with a viewing and condolences from 7 to 8 p.m. A viewing will also be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the mortuary followed by Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St, Ogden, Utah.
Interment at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd in Ogden. Luncheon to follow at St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: