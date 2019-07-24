Michael Anthony Fraga 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michael Anthony Fraga, 62, passed away July 8, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles2 killed, 5 injured after truck drives off road in northeastern Weber CountyPolice identify 2 men killed in rural Weber County crashOgden Police identify 47-year-old man killed in car crash on Washington Boulevard, Canfield DriveTeen pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection with 2017 murder of Ogden womanOgden leaders grasped the array of problems in the Swift building before buying itLayton mobile home park dispute now in court, operator accuses tenants of defamation5 injured, nearly 2 dozen displaced after fire rips through Layton apartment buildingCourt documents link recent Layton robbery to fatal Ogden police shooting, 2018 gas station robberyHeat advisory issued for Monday, Tuesday along the Wasatch FrontBenjamin Thomas Peterson +12 Multimedia Emily Isaacson, S-E 2018-19 Female Prep Athlete of the Year Jul 21, 2019 0 Latest News Ogden Raptors bash Grand Junction, hit five homers in front of huge crowd Court tosses Utah law that blocked malpractice lawsuits PHOTOS: Dogs and cats beat the heat at the Weber County Animal Shelter Weber County officials investigating, addressing reports of excessive temperatures at animal shelter Fire restrictions now in place for unincorporated Weber County, upper Ogden Valley Marijuana firm challenges Utah's medical pot growing picks Weber County commissioners reject proposed concrete and gravel plant in Eden BYU basketball player Nick Emery calls it a career