Michael Blaine Harrop
Micheal Blaine Harrop, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend died at the age of 56 at his home from natural causes on Wednesday November 11, 2020. On April 10, 1964, he was the first child born to Douglas and Dianne Harrop in Mesa Arizona. He attended Morgan High School graduating with high honors. Mike was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served an honorable mission in Thailand. Though his faith in the church wavered, his faith in God did not. Mike was known for his love of music, especially heavy metal. Over the years his taste in music refined some but his true love for metal remained. His preference to drive or ride a train for travel was the enjoyment of taking in the sights. Like his father, Mike had a passion for trains and photography. His travels consisted mainly of visiting train yards and photographing trains. Dad secretly submitted one of Mike's photos that made the cover of Trains magazine. Although dad was a professional photographer he gave credit to Mike's natural gift of taking photos. Mike worked for the IRS for over thirty years and there he met some of his closest friends. Mike had a quick mind with an ability to cheat when playing cards and games. He loved a good laugh and enjoyed watching old episodes of shows from his childhood.
Mike is survived by his mother Dianne, whom he loved and showed great concern for especially after dad passed. His brother Matt, (Kris) Harrop, his sister Heather (Hudd) Hayes and seven nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held Saturday November twenty-first. In lieu of flowers please consider paying it forward in Mikes honor. The family would like to thank those who loved and supported Mike. You know who you are.
