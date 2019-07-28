October 8, 1967 ~ July 13, 2019
Michael Cary Kellerstrass, 51, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 13, 2019.
Cary was born to Robert and Kaye Kellerstrass on October 8, 1967. He graduated from Bonneville High and Attended Weber State University. He served honorably in the Air Force Reserves, Unit 417 for four years.
He was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Cary was truly an inspiring man who cared for and reached out to whoever was in need. He never put himself before anyone else, especially his three sons, who he loved deeply. Losing him is truly heartbreaking and sudden.
Cary lived the "Golden Rule" and loved everyone. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an honorable mission in Italy and as Elders Quorum President.
He is survived by his loving mother Kaye Kellerstrass, his sons, Preston, Jason (Julia), and Mitchell Kellerstrass. His Brother Scott (Jenny), sister Angie Kellerstrass, and loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert Kellerstrass.
We are celebrating his beautiful life on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Ogden West Stake Center. 2200 South 4300 West Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Followed by interment at the Hooper Cemetery at 12:30.
