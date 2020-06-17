Michael D. Stoddard

March 3, 1943 ~ June 12, 2020
Married Carolyn 1980, they were together for 40 years. In 2005 they moved from California to Utah. He was going through three years of dialysis and heart problems in Jan 2020. Kris and Callier his sons live in the Bay area of California. Mike graduated Ogden High in 1961 and was a stellar athlete. He loved football and watching Jazz games on television. He played football at the University of Washington and was a glass salesman. He found bliss on the end of a fishing pole. He was a loving and loyal friend and went to lunch with high school friends. He will be terribly missed by his sister Pat and his brother Danny from Washington. He's our angel in heaven. Mike was proceeded in death by his Mother, Father & Sister Bett.
Condolences to Pat Stoddard Schow at 1649 25th St Ogden, UT 84401.