Michael David Potokar

September 10, 1952 ~ February 16, 2020
Riverdale - Mike peacefully returned home to our Father in Heaven after succumbing to injuries due to a January 24th auto accident. Mike was born in Ogden, Utah to Elmer and Bertha Potokar. He was the youngest of four sons. He grew up in Riverdale where he graduated from Bonneville High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He worked at DDO Ogden and retired from Hill Air Force Base. He then worked for 18 years at the Riverdale Wal-Mart where he made many friends. He found joy in his pets, fishing, trains, and collecting John Wayne memorabilia. He lovingly cared for his mother his entire life.
Mike was selfless, generous, caring and a gentle giant. He will be dearly missed by his entire family.
He is survived by two brothers, Alan (Jean) North Ogden and Rick (Tamra) Roy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertha Potokar, brother Randy, and sister-in-law Tamra.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St. Ogden. Online guest book at: