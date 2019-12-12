May 11, 1984 ~ December 7, 2019
Michael Eugene Minardi, our dear son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the age of 35.
He was born in Ogden, Utah on May 11, 1984, to his loving parents, Gary and Pamla Minardi. He was a resident of Roy, Utah. He graduated from Roy High School and was currently attending Weber State University.
Michael was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed his time working for Citi Bank as an account specialist.
Michael was a bright light and a joy to all that knew him. Michael made us all laugh with his constant shenanigans like bringing his suitcase on wheels to scout camp.
He enjoyed going on vacations with family and would spontaneously hit the road for adventures. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews who adored him.
He often showed up unexpectedly bearing gifts. Michael had a contagious laugh and infectious smile, his playful spirit and love of the outdoors will be forever missed. He also cherished his recent time at Weber State, learning.
Most of all, he simply loved supporting and being with his family. Surviving Michael are his parents, Gary and Pamla Minardi, sister, Shanae (Josh) Burton, brothers, Brian (Nicole) Minardi, and Aaron (Jessica) Minardi, along with his many nieces and nephews and grandmother, Betty Goble.
Michael will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him. His family takes comfort that Michael has been embraced in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
The family will meet with friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: