1942 ~ 2019
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of [dust].....thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a ride!" - Hunter S. Thompson
Michael Eugene Montgomery left mortality surrounded by his wife and children at his home on October 2, 2019, after a heroic fight to overcome the debilitating effect of diabetes. He is now rejoicing with his parents, Floyd and Addie Montgomery and his son Christopher. Mike was born at home on the family homestead and reared in North Ogden with his older brother, Robert (Jelean) Montgomery, and four sisters, Audrey (Kenneth) Godfrey, Rosemary (Max, deceased) Jones, Sylvia (Mont) Hunt, and Laurie (Don) Evans. He attended Weber High School, Utah State University, and Weber State College earning a B.S. Degree in Accounting. While in high school, Mike developed a passion for bull riding and participated in many events. In the last four years of his life, he showed the grit and determination of a bull rider, getting up over and over after being repeatedly bucked off.
Mike served an honorable mission in the North British Mission in England, the same mission his grandfather Montgomery served in 61 years before.
On June 3, 1966, he married the love of his life, Dianne Paul in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Their early years of marriage were spent in Glacier Park, Southern California, Eagle Idaho, Cache Valley, and on Mike's family homestead in North Ogden where they built their present home. Mike and Dianne were blessed with children, Angela, Andrew, Christopher, and Marie, and five grandchildren: Quinton (Erin), Jaida, Daisy, Luke, and Michael.
Mike was a farmer, rancher, accountant, and auctioneer who loved to donate his skills for many charity auctions especially benefiting the youth. He loved raising cattle, attending rodeos and worked at many cattle auctions. Mike had a strong testimony and relied on his faith to guide him throughout his life. He was a great example to all with his humbleness, kindness, and his gentle humor. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain Ward in North Ogden at 787 East 1700 North, North Ogden, UT.
Viewings will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. all at the Church.
Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
