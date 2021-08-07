Michael Henderson
February 22, 1952 - August 5, 2021
Michael Henderson, born February 22, 1952 passed away August 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by the love of his life Alvina for 46 years; his children: Mike, Jacob, Tiffanie, Jennifer, Harold and Billy Henderson; and Daniel W. Henderson, Michael's little brother.
Michael was an amazing husband, loving father and great friend and will always be in our hearts.
A Viewing will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.