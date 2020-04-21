1959 ~ 2020
Michael J. Green passed away at his home in Clinton, Utah on April 17, 2020, from complications of Lung Disease. He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 13, 1959, to Wilbur Green and Jean Hart.
Michael worked as a cabinet maker for Davis School District. He was an avid artist, enjoyed working with wood, fishing, hunting, also loved winter sports, such as skiing, and snowmobiling.
Michael is survived by his wife Laurie Green; son, Matthew (Corrine) Green; daughter, Tayler Green; one grandson, Colton; brothers, Ken (Mindy) Green, Ron (Bobbie) Green and sister, Karen Hogenson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Jean Green and brother, Ron.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: