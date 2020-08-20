Michael James Buttner
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Michael "Mike" James Buttner, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 58.
Michael was born September 8, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At 18 years old, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, as a Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, and spent the following twenty years serving his country with vigor and pride. His multiple tours of duty included two years spent overseas with his family, at Incirlik Air Base, in Turkey. Throughout his career, he earned many distinguished medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Service Star.
Michael was a devoted father to his two children, Lucas, and Meagan. On September 15, 1990, he married Carla (nee Norton), the love of his life, and expanded his family with his step-daughters, Harmony and Arlena, whom he raised as his own.
Michael was a family man with the heart of a patriot. He loved his wife fiercely, and did everything he could to ensure that his loved ones were taken care of and supported. He enjoyed history, anything to do with puppies, going to the firing range, and hitting golf balls. Ever the Wisconsonite, he thoroughly supported the Green Bay Packers, and often spent game days cheering his team on (or yelling at the TV). Mike would often be found within an arm's reach of a good book and his dog.
When people remember Mike, they will recall his infectious full-bellied laugh, and rampant sense of humor. He never had to try hard to capture the attention of those in the same room. The amusing stories he told, and the way that he could find the sarcastic humor in almost anything, were contagious. As an instructor, he was commended countless times for the way he treated his students and those considered lower rank than him-he never made them feel inferior, and aimed to bring out the best in those he taught and cared for.
Michael is survived by his parents Phillip and Bonnie Buttner, his wife, Carla, his children, Harmony Nordgren (Ryan), Lucas Buttner (Erin), Meagan Buttner, and Arlena Harmon (Joshua), his brother, Mark Buttner (Jamie), his grandchildren, Brianna, Jace, Harrison, Lillian, Noah, and Nalani, and his nephew, John. Michael will also forever be remembered by his numerous extended family members, former students, and friends.
Services are private.