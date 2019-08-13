August 4, 1946 ~ August 10, 2019
Our amazing husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer.
Michael John Painter, was born August 4, 1946, to Glen Aaron and Erna Maxine Painter in Tooele, Utah.
On March 13, 1970, Mike married his sweetheart, Faye Clark in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity.
He attended Weber State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and spent many years teaching and coaching students. Mike loved his time coaching baseball, basketball, football and wrestling. After many years of late nights, Mike took a job in banking where he learned to love his job as a loan officer. Mike worked for Walker Bank, First Interstate, Zions and Key Bank.
Mike was the proud father of three children whom he spent his life teaching how to serve one another. Mike was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren whom he thought the world of. He spent many of his retired years attending basketball, soccer, baseball and football games. He also enjoyed family parties and loved teasing his grandkids.
He served in many church callings including Elders Quorum President, Bishopric, and his favorite, High Priest Group. Mike loved the gospel and was always willing to share his talents and give service to anyone in need. His Christ-like actions and testimony were felt by all who were around him. Dad always had an answer for the trials that came our way and taught us to trust and rely on our Savior at all times.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Faye Clark Painter, three children: Jeffery Michael (April) Painter, Kristin Bouwmeester, Lacey (Kenneth) Wagstaff, and eleven beautiful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Maxine Painter, in-laws, Wallace and Colleen Clark, brother-in-law, David Ottley and sister-in-law, Judy Painter.
Mike had a great love for missionary work and wanted to make sure all of his grandchildren are able to serve a mission. In lieu of flowers, we ask any donations be sent to an account at America First Credit Union that Mike has set-up for his grandchildren's mission expenses.
A special thanks to Utah Hematology and Oncology doctors, nurses and staff, especially, Dr. Jan Davis and Shawn from Hospice Services for taking great care of our father. We love you dad and are so proud of you and your courageous fight.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Glen Eagle Ward Chapel, 3426 Augusta Drive, Syracuse.
The family will meet with friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: